Linux Mint 18.3 Under Development with HybridSleep Support for Cinnamon, More

Now that Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" has hit the streets with all four officially supported flavors, with the Cinnamon 3.4, MATE 1.18, Xfce 4.12, and KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS desktop environment, it's time for Clement Lefebvre and his team to start working on the next major release, Linux Mint 18.3. And the development was kicked off with a port of the Software Sources in-house built tool to the latest GTK+ 3 toolkit, along with support for HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) displays, as well as HybridSleep support for the Cinnamon desktop environment. Also, it looks like the login screen was made more configurable.

