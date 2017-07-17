LinuxAndUbuntu Distro Review Of The Week - NeptuneOS

(Other stories by Anonymous

We want a nice looking distro, don't we? We want a distro that does the best work when it comes to stability. Don't we? Here we come across NeptuneOS, a Linux distro based on Debian with KDE desktop environment. As we all know when it comes to stability, there are a lot of fewer distros that can match Debian. Also being based on Debian, the number of compatible software increase a lot.

Complete Story