Listen To Your Favorite Radio Station With A Single Command on Linux

Internet radio is a great way to listen to different radio stations from across your country or the world in real time. Unlike listening to your own music collection, it gives you the opportunity to discover new artists and genres that you might not have explored otherwise. Many Internet radio stations are browser-based, meaning they're easily accessible regardless of your operating system, but having yet another browser window open isn't all that convenient, and it eats into RAM. Plus, you're on Linux, why not have an awesome command line hack to tune into your favorite Internet radio station in seconds?

Complete Story