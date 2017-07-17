Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Mageia 6 Enhances Linux Desktop Experience With Better Tools, New Look

Jul 17, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

Mageia 6 was officially released on July 16, providing its' users with the community Linux distribution's first major update since Jun 2015 when Mageia 5 debuted. The Mageia Linux distribution was first formed in September of 2010 as a fork of French Linux distribution Mandriva, which ceased operations in May 2015.

Related Stories: