Mageia 6 Enhances Linux Desktop Experience With Better Tools, New Look

Mageia 6 was officially released on July 16, providing its' users with the community Linux distribution's first major update since Jun 2015 when Mageia 5 debuted. The Mageia Linux distribution was first formed in September of 2010 as a fork of French Linux distribution Mandriva, which ceased operations in May 2015.

Related Stories: