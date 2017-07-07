Meet ROCK64, a 4K-Capable Single-Board Computer That Can Run Android 7.1, Debian

What's ROCK64, you may wonder? Well, let us tell you that it's a 64-bit SBC (single-board computer) that rivals even company's PINE A64 board, not to mention world's most popular Raspberry Pi. Why? Simply because it's designed as a media board computer capable of delivering 4K 60p HDR movies. Don't be fooled by its credit card size, because ROCK64 is here to rock your world with its integrated Rockchip RK3328 Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit processor, up to 4GB 1600MHz LPDDR3 RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 support, 128Mb SPI Flash, as well as an eMMC module socket.

