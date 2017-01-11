Min Browser Muffles the Web's Noise

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Min Browser Muffles the Web's NoiseJan 11, 2017, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
Min is a Web browser with a minimal design that provides speedy operation with simple features.
When it comes to software design, "minimal" does not mean low functionality or undeveloped potential. If you like minimal distraction tools for your text editor and note-taking applications, that same comfort appeal is evident in the Min browser.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)