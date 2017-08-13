Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Mint 18.2: Still the best Linux desktop

Aug 12, 2017, 18:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols)

Want a better, more secure operating system than Windows 10? Want a great Linux desktop? Then Linux Mint 18.2 is for you.

