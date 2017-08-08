Mozilla Firefox 55 Web Browser Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New

Probably the most exciting new feature of Firefox 55.0 is the ability for the web browser to (finally) restore browsing sessions that contain a huge number of tabs in an instant, but there's also the introduction of the WebVR technology that lets users use virtual reality devices with the Web. Search suggestions are now enabled by default in Firefox 55, that if you have not explicitly opted-out for them, and it's now possible to search the Web with any of the installed search engines straight from the address bar. Also, Mozilla simplified print jobs were from within the Print Preview feature.

