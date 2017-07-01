Mozilla Rolls Out First Firefox 54 Point Release to Fix Netflix Issue on Linux
Jun 30, 2017
(Other stories by Marius Nestor)
Mozilla Firefox 54.0.1 was first offered to the stable release channel users on June 29, 2017, and, according to the official release notes, it fixes a Netflix issues for users of Linux-based operating systems, addresses a PDF printing issue, and resolves multiple tab-related issues that have been reported from Firefox 54.0. Among these, we can mention display problems with the tab title and the opening of a new tab, an issue when multiple tabs were opened, as well as a tab display issue that could occur when downloading files. If you experienced any of these bugs with Firefox 54.0, update to version 54.0.1 as soon as possible.
