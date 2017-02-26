Nuclear - An Electron-Based Music Streaming App for Linux
Feb 26, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Martins Jr. Okoi)
Nuclear is a beautifully designed Open Source multiplatform music streaming app that fetches media content from multiple online sources including YouTube and last.fm. The app has a simple yet glossy UI and does an excellent job at playing audio files. It was developed using Electron and can be thought of as the GUI version of mps-youtube with just a few customization features under its belt.
