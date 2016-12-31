OpenELEC 7.0 Linux OS Out Now with OpenVPN and Bluetooth Audio, Based on Kodi 16.1

OpenELEC 7.0.0 is now the latest stable version of the GNU/Linux distribution built around the well-known, open-source, and cross-platform Kodi 16.1 (formerly XBMC) media center. It's powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and comes with support for Bluetooth Audio and VPN (Virtual Private Network) through OpenVPN. This is also the first release of the HTPC-oriented OS to add new AMDGPU video driver for newer AMD Radeon GPUs, but it also updates the graphics drivers for Intel and Nvidia cards, the latter being provided as a mix between Nvidia and Nvidia Legacy drivers, thus supporting old and new Nvidia GPUs.

