Oracle Linux 7 Update 4 Reaches General Availability

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Oracle Linux 7 Update 4 Reaches General AvailabilityAug 09, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
A key difference between Oracle Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux however is in the Linux kernel. Oracle Linux has long offered a Red Hat Compatible Kernel as well as its' own Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel for Oracle Linux (UEK). The UEK is optimized for Oracle application deployment including Oracle database.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)