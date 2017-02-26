Peruse: A Comic Book Reader for Linux Desktops

There are various comic book reader apps for Linux out there but today we bring you Peruse, an Open Source comic book reader developed by the KDE team to simplify reading comic books on your KDE desktop environment and to make it more pleasurable. Peruse has a simple and intuitive UI but I must admit that it is a just a couple of paces away from boring ??? the app needs a better-polished look to be able to compete with already famous comic book readers in the market.

Complete Story