PulseAudio 10.0 Linux Sound System Released, Offers OpenSSL 1.1.0 Compatibility

PulseAudio 10.0 has been in development for the past seven months, since the June 22, 2016, release of PulseAudio 9.0, which is currently used by default in numerous GNU/Linux distributions. The new release adds various interesting changes, such as support for automatically switching Bluetooth profiles when using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) apps like Skype, as well as the support of separate volumes for Bluetooth A2DP and HSP profiles.

