Q4OS 1.8.2 Is the First Linux OS to Be Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie"

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie" operating system, Q4OS 1.8.2 "Orion" is now the most advanced version of the distro, shipping with all the 173 bug fixes and security updates implemented by the Debian Project in the new Debian GNU/Linux release. Additionally, this second maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 "Orion" series introduces the rewrite of the Q4OS Update Manager, an in-house built graphical update management utility that fetches the latest software updates and security patches from the official channels, and it can also be used for upgrading the operating system.

