Raspbian PIXEL Fork Lets You Install and Run the Operating System on a PC or Mac

Raspberry Pi Foundation recently updated their Debian-based Raspbian operating system with the latest version of the PIXEL desktop environment, a fork of Xfce, but it didn't ship with an disk installer, so Arne Exton saw an opportunity to refresh his custom Raspbian with PIXEL build. Arne Exton's custom Debian Raspberry Pi PIXEL Build 170425 is here to replace version 161223, which was the project's first ever release. The new build ships with NetworkManager for easy configuration of wired and wireless connections, as well as Refracta tools, which lets users install the operating system on their PCs or Macs.

