ReactOS 0.5 Open Source Windows-Compatible OS to Offer Windows Vista-Like Style

While some of you have already managed to install ReactOS 0.4.4 on their personal computers, you should know that the development team is currently working hard on the next major update, ReactOS 0.5. We bet that many exciting features will be prepared for the ReactOS 0.5 release, but one that caught our attention recently is the improved msstyles (Microsoft Windows styles) support for ReactOS, which is currently being polished by a contributor who goes by the name Giannis.

