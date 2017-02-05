Record and Replay Terminal Session with Asciinema on Linux

Asciinema is a lightweight and very efficient alternative to a Script terminal session recorder. It allows you to record, replay and share your JSON formatted terminal session recordings. The main advantage in comparison to desktop recorders such as Recordmydesktop, Simplescreenrecorder, Vokoscreen or Kazam is that Asciinema records all standard terminal input, output and error as a plain ASCII text with ANSI escape code.

