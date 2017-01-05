Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Hits Beta

"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 is a fully-supported release and customers will continue to receive the same award-winning support that they have received for the platform since its introduction in November 2010," Steve Almy, senior product manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat, told ServerWatch. " At this point in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 lifecycle, most changes tend to be bug fixes and security patches that customers have come to rely on Red Hat to provide."

Complete Story

Related Stories: