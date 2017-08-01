Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Launches With Key Performance, Security Features

Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.4 on Aug. 1, providing users with improved performance and security features.

The new release had been in beta since May 23 and there were no major changes made or flaws discovered during the beta process, according to Steve Almy, principal product manager for RHEL at Red Hat. RHEL 7.4 is the first official milestone update for Red Hat's flagship operating platform in 2017. RHEL 7.3 became generally available in November 2016.

