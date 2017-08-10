Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 Previews New Technology

Red Hat released the latest incremental update of its OpenShift container platform on August 9, providing users with new capabilities taken from the upstream open-source Kubernetes 1.6 release.

OpenShift has largely become a Red Hat distribution of Kubernetes in recent years, providing organizations with an enterprise-grade container management and orchestration system. The previous OpenShift 3.5 update debuted on April 13 and was based on the Kubernetes 1.5 milestone.

