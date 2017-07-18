Remix OS for PC, Remix IO/IO+ 4K HDR Android Media Boxes Are Now Discontinued

In a press announcement released today, the company said that they are shifting their efforts from creating Remix OS for PC, as well as other consumer-oriented products like the Remix IO and Remix IO+ 4K HDR Android media boxes, with a focus on the enterprise space as there's much more potential for Jide to revolutionize how businesses operate. The company also said that they would issue full refunds to all backers via Kickstarter, for both Remix IO and Remix IO+ products, as well as for any purchases that a person made via their online store and remained unfulfilled at the moment of writing this article. Jide Technology will begin issuing refunds starting August 15, 2017, and no action is required from customers.

