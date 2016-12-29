SeaMonkey 2.46 Open-Source Internet Suite Is Out for Linux, macOS, and Windows

SeaMonkey 2.46 is here more than nine months since the 2.40 release, and it's a major milestone that has been built on the same Mozilla platform as the Firefox 49.0 we browser. It brings lots of improvements and support for the latest Web technologies, including HTML5, JavaScript, as well as better hardware acceleration. The biggest change being support for HTML5 full-screen video playback on YouTube and similar sites. SeaMonkey is now available in 26 languages, but it's no longer bundled with the Chatzilla chat extension, nor Lightning calendar add-on, which you'll be able to add at any time you want from Mozilla's Add-on Repository. It would appear that SeaMonkey 2.46 also ships without the DOM Inspector.

