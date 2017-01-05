Snappy vs. Flatpak: Unified Linux Packaging Systems

The promise of both Snappy and Flatpak is to deliver an approach that enables software developers to build software once and than have it bundled in a package that can run on multiple distributions. Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu Linux is a big advocate of Snappy.

"This is something we care alot about," Shuttleworth said. "How do we make it easier and better for people to produce software and for people to consume software."

