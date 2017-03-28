Solus Operating System Offers Bulletproof Update Experience and Boot Management

clr-boot-manager promises bulletproof boot management and update experience. According to project's GitHub page, clr-boot-manager was created to handle the maintenance of vendor kernels, as well as of garbage collection during upgrades. It also promises to enable the co-existence of a shared boot directory, in particular for modern UEFI machines using an EFI system partition.

