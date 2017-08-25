The Librem 5: Your Ultimate GNU/Linux FLOSS Smartphone

(Other stories by Anonymous

Purism is well known for Linux based laptop with Coreboot. Now they started a crowdfunding campaign today for its smartphone called Purism Librem 5. What is so special about this phone? The phone that focuses on security by design and privacy protection by default. Running Free/Libre and Open Source software and a GNU+Linux Operating System designed to create an open development utopia, rather than the walled gardens from all other phone providers.

Complete Story