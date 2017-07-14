|
The Many Loves of Richard M. Stallman
Jul 14, 2017, 10:00
This is a true story about something that happened at a Department of Commerce treaty hearing in Washington D.C., the kind of event that gets (nearly) zero press even though it's important. In fact, I was the only reporter there, covering it for Linux.com because some of the proposed treaty language had to do with software patents and licensing ??? and also because two people I knew were testifying, namely Jamie Love and Richard M. Stallman.
