TopIcons Plus - Display All GNOME Shell Icons in the Top Panel

TopIcons Plus - Display All GNOME Shell Icons in the Top PanelAug 03, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Martins Divine Okoi)
TopIcons Plus is a GNOME extension that moves the tray icons (usually from the bottom left of the GNOME shell) to the top panel. Although it originated as a fork from the original extension, it now features more advanced features and customization options like icon opacity, padding, tray size and position, saturation, and support for Skype.
