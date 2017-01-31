TrentaOS Is an Elegant Desktop Linux with a Few Rough Edges

Consider TrentaOS, for example. Here we have a new platform (still very much in alpha), based on Ubuntu, with a decidedly Mac feel, by way of GNOME. If you look at the landscape of Linux, you’ll find several distributions already doing the Mac-like desktop quite well (Elementary OS and ZorinOS immediately come to mind). So why another? What can TrentaOS offer that differs from what others are doing?

First off, the similarities to Mac exist only on the surface.

Complete Story