Ubooquity Comic Book Linux Server

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Ubooquity Comic Book Linux ServerAug 09, 2017, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Matt Hartley)
Why a Linux comic book server?
Have you ever wanted to share your digital comic book collection with others around your LAN? Perhaps you simply have a ton of scanned comic book files that you need to better organize? After all, what’s the point of having these titles if you can’t find your favorite back issues? By running your very own comic book server, you’re able to keep tabs on what comic titles you have while also downloading and reading them more conveniently.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)