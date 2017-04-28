Ubuntu 12.04 Linux Hits End of Life Today

"The five year support window ends on April 28," Dustin Kirkland, Ubuntu product and Strategy lead at Canonical, told ServerWatch.

Canonical has already announced that it will be providing continued security updates for Ubuntu 12.04 as part of an Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) program for paying customers. The 12.04 ESM program will extend the lifespan of older Ubuntu operating with support for two more years, until April 2019.

