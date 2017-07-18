Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Needs Some Testing, Here's How You Can Help

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) is launching on October 19, 2017, and if you want it to be the best release ever, some things need to be tested out gradually and carefully to be sure everything works out-of-the-box. Keep in mind though that there's a big difference between the Unity 7 interface that was shipping in previous Ubuntu releases and the GNOME desktop environment. If you didn't like GNOME before, but you love Ubuntu, you'll have to get used to the GNOME Shell interface, which can be easily tweaked and bent to your needs. After all, Unity 7 was based on the GNOME Stack, so you'll still enjoy those beautiful apps. Now that Unity is gone, Ubuntu embraced the next-generation Wayland display server, so there's now an Ubuntu on Wayland session that needs testing.

