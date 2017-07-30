Ubuntu 17.10 Is Getting Volume Improvements, More GNOME Apps Ported as Snaps

Now that Unity is no longer the default desktop of Ubuntu for future releases, the stakes are high because there are some very popular Linux OSes out there already shipping with an out-of-the-box, well-designed GNOME desktop experience, so Canonical needs to up their game and bring as many user-requested features as possible. One of these is the ability to raise the volume over the 100% limit using the keyboard volume buttons of your laptop. Ubuntu always had this features, but it's not available in the vanilla GNOME desktop environment, nor on other GNOME-based distros, and it's a must have for laptop users, because it's a pain in the neck to access the System menu, open the Control Center, and then the Sound panel to increase the volume over 100%.

