Ubuntu 17.10 Rebased on Linux Kernel 4.12, Final Release to Ship with Linux 4.13

We reported last week that Canonical's Ubuntu Kernel Team started work on a Linux 4.12-based kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 single-board computers, and those packages were available from the artful-proposed repository until today when they've been promoted to the stable channel.

If you run Ubuntu 17.10 on your personal computer, and you update it to the latest available packages from the stable repos, you'll automatically receive the new Linux 4.12 kernel, which Canonical's Ubuntu Kernel Team says in their latest newsletter that was published earlier today it's based on Linux kernel 4.12.7.

