Ubuntu-Based Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Distribution Is Out for Linux Gaming

Using the latest Xfce 4.12 desktop environment, which offers users a lightweight interface perfectly engineered for playing games, Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers is also based on Canonical's Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, meaning that it ships with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel. While you won't find an office suite and any of the usual software applications that are included in the Ultimate Edition flavor, Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers is bundled with over 50 Linux gamers for all ages and genre, including the popular 0 A.D., Armagetron Advanced, Capitalism, Crack Attack, Defendguin, LBreakout2, and Pax Britannica.

Complete Story

Related Stories: