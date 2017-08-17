Ubuntu Budgie Distro: Simple, Clean and User-Friendly

Ubuntu Budgie is one of the few Linux distros to offer integration of a Budgie desktop-only edition, other than Solus OS, whose developers created it.

Ubuntu Budgie is classy and user-friendly. It does not sacrifice performance for reliance on a simple design. It is maintained by a United Kingdom-based developer community. Previously called "Budgie-Remix," it is an Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the Budgie desktop.

