Ubuntu Budgie Distro: Simple, Clean and User-Friendly

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Ubuntu Budgie Distro: Simple, Clean and User-FriendlyAug 17, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
Ubuntu Budgie is one of the few Linux distros to offer integration of a Budgie desktop-only edition, other than Solus OS, whose developers created it.
Ubuntu Budgie is classy and user-friendly. It does not sacrifice performance for reliance on a simple design. It is maintained by a United Kingdom-based developer community. Previously called "Budgie-Remix," it is an Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the Budgie desktop.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)