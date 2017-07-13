Unity 8 Fork "Yunit" Now Available as an Overlay Repository for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

The team behind Yunit has been hard at work on this new overlay repository over the past month, allowing users to install it on their Ubuntu 16.04 LTS installations, no matter if they're using Ubuntu 16.04.1 or Ubuntu 16.04.2, and it even works on top of your Ubuntu GNOME 16.04 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04 LTS or Lubuntu 16.04 LTS installations if you want an alternative desktop environment based on Unity 8. First off, please note that it's not possible to install Yunit neither Kubuntu 16.04 LTS or Ubuntu MATE 16.04 LTS because they run outdated Qt libraries, and Yunit needs Qt 5.9 LTS or later to work correctly. Now, installing it is as easy as opening a terminal emulator and running the commands listed below. When asked, during the installation, choose LightDM as default login manager.

