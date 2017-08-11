VirtualBox 5.2 to Let Users Export VMs to Oracle Public Cloud, Add GUI Changes

VirtualBox 5.2 looks to be a great release that should allow users to export virtual machines to the Oracle Public Cloud so that they can easily use them on other machines without all the hustle of exporting VMs to external drives and then import them to another VirtualBox installation. Another interesting change coming to VirtualBox 5.2 later this year is automatic, unattended guest OS installation, similar to the "Easy Install" feature found on the commercial VMware Workstation 6.5 and 7 virtualization software. Additionally, VirtualBox 5.2 will improve the Virtual Machine selector GUI.

Complete Story

Related Stories: