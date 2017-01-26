Vivaldi 1.7 Web Browser to Introduce Powerful Commands to Control Noisy Tabs

If you're one of those computer users who think nothing is more annoying than an advert or video playing in a background tab, causing you to not fully concentrate on your tasks, the answer might come from today's Vivaldi Snapshot 1.7.735.11, which introduces a new set of powerful commands for controlling those noisy tabs. That's right, the existing tab muting feature is gaining muscles, implementing the "Mute/Unmute Tab," "Mute All Tabs," "Unmute All Tabs," "Mute Other Tabs," and "Unmute Other Tabs" commands, available at your fingerprints from Quick Commands, so that you can quickly control what plays in the background and what doesn't.

