Voyager 16.04.3 Linux Distro Launches Officially Based on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS

A derivative of the recently launched Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Voyager 16.04.3 debuts powered by the Linux 4.10 kernel with support for Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, as well as the Xfce 4.12.3 desktop environment with components like Xfdashboad 0.6.1, Plank Dock 0.11, Screenlets 0.1.6, Covergloobus 1.7.3, LibreOffice 5.4, Mozilla Firefox 55, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2, Corebird 1.1.1, and ClamTk 5.2.4.1. Among other apps pre-installed in Voyager 16.04.3, we can mention Parole Media Player, Conky, Yad, SMTube, Kodi Media Center, MPV, Media, GIMP, Pitivi, Clementine, Gradio, gThumb, Mintstick USB, Xscreensaver, Deja-Dup, Cheese, Impulse, OS-Uninstaller, ClamAV, Terminator, Transmission, Kazam, Grub Customizer, BleachBit, Pidgin, Kupfer, and Synaptic Package Manager.

