What Follows Ubuntu Z?

Mark Shuttleworth's company Canonical has been developing Ubuntu Linux for more than a decade, with two new major milestone releases debuting every year. In 2017, the first release will be Ubuntu 17.04, codenamed the 'Zesty Zapus' set to debut in April. The big question that Ubuntu Linux fans have though is what the Ubuntu 17.10 release will be called, when it is released in October. In a video interview, Shuttleworth provides some insight into how he will handle naming for Ubuntu, after the 17.04 release and the end of the alphabet with the letter Z.

Complete Story