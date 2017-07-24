What's New in Fedora 26 Workstation

Fedora 26 Workstation is the latest version of Fedora's desktop-focused edition provides new tools and features for general users as well as developers. This release features the new GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, which includes a host of updated functionality including Night Light, an application that subtly changes screen color based on time of day to reduce effect on sleep patterns, The Weather information is now included in the notification area.

