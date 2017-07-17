What's New in Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon Edition has been released and announced by Linux Mint project, include the latest Cinnamon 3.4 as default desktop environment. Cinnamon 3.4 is the largest and most important part of the Linux Mint 18.2 release. It includes loads of improvements, new features and bug fixes, both to the desktop itself and to the Cinnamon Spices add-ons.

