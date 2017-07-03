Why Fedora users might want to stick with DNF over GNOME Software and Plasma Discover

DNF is the one of two default package managers in Fedora Workstation. You may be more comfortable using the other option, PackageKit, which powers graphical package managers such as GNOME Software Center and KDE Plasma Discover among others. However, while PackageKit on Fedora does get the job done; you'll do yourself a favour by sticking with DNF on the command line. PackageKit doesn't use delta RPMs, doesn't suggest you removed orphaned dependencies automatically when you update or remove software, and lacks protections against removing critical system packages.

