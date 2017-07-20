Wine 2.0.2 Brings Better Support for Mortal Kombat X and Microsoft Excel 2010

Wine 2.0.2 is the second stable bug fix release of the major Wine 2.0 series of the application, which comes exactly three months after the first one, Wine 2.0.1. As usual with a point release, only bugs are squashed, and it looks like Wine 2.0.2 manages to fix a total of 62 issues for various Windows apps and games, as well as other components.

Among the Windows games that should now work better if you install Wine 2.0.2 on your GNU/Linux distribution, we can mention Mortal Kombat X, Final Fantasy X, Aliens vs. Predator (2010), Secret Files 3 demo, Rollcage Redux 1.3.8, Steep (Ubisoft), Silence, Gauntlet, and 0 A.D., though the later also has a native client for Linux-based operating systems.

