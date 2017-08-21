Wine 2.15 Has Improvements for Adobe Illustrator CS6 and Microsoft Outlook 2010

Wine 2.15 is clearly the smallest release of the year, as it only adds support for the AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) encryption standard, improves support for Bezier curves in Direct2D, as well as chunked transfers in WinInet. Besides that, the maintenance release fixes a total of nine issues. Among the bug fixes, we can mention that Wine 2.15 improves support for Adobe Illustrator CS6 by making the ruler area work as expected when moving the mouse cursor on it, makes Microsoft Outlook 2010 connect to the Microsoft Exchange Server, and fixes a startup crash with the XM6 TypeG emulator.

