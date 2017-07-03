You Can Create Your Own Ubuntu 17.04 GNU/Linux Distro using the Latest ExTiX ISO

Refracta Tools is installed by default ExTiX 17.5 Build 170508, which you can download right now from our website, and it can be used to easily build your own GNU/Linux distribution, with a predefined set of packages and custom settings that suit your needs.

To create your own GNU/Linux distro based on either Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) or Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), all you have to do is to download the latest ExTiX ISO, write the image to a USB flash drive or CD/DVD disc, boot it on your personal computer, and start Refracta Tools from Applications Menu - System - Create a live CD snapshot of your system.

