Zorin OS 12 Business Edition Launches with macOS, Unity, and GNOME 2 Layouts

Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel, Zorin OS 12 Business Edition ships with the innovative Zorin Desktop 2.0 desktop environment that offers multiple layouts for all tastes. These means that you can make your Zorin OS 12 desktop look like macOS, GNOME 2, or Unity with a click. In addition to the new desktop layouts, Zorin OS 12 Business Edition includes the best business and media applications, such as HomeBank financial manager, Mixxx DJ software, Kodi Media Center, PlayOnLinux for installing Windows apps and games, and the entire LibreOffice office suite, which is fully compatible with Microsoft Office.

Complete Story

Related Stories: