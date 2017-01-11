Today's most popular operating systems

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Today's most popular operating systemsJan 10, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols)
The Federal Digital Analytics Program (DAP) reports that while Windows is the most popular end-user operating system, it's dropped below 50 percent to 49.2 percent. This is based on 2.17 billion visits over the past 90 days to more than 400 executive branch government domains across about 5,000 total websites, including every cabinet department.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)