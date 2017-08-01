5 open source alternatives to Trello
Aug 01, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)
If you're not familiar with Trello or the concept of a kanban board, it's pretty simple. Items on a list are each treated as "cards." Offline versions often use Post-It Notes moved across a series of bins. It's based on a process developed for manufacturing, but widely adopted by the lean software development community. Cards might represent a feature, which is moved across a board to represent its flow through development, review, testing, and deployment.
Complete Story